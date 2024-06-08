Merlin group announces launch of ‘Club Pavilion T10 RWA Summer League 2024’ at Merlin Rise

Kolkata: Merlin group on Saturday announced the launch of “Club Pavilion T10 RWA Summer League 2024” cricket tournament, to harness sportsmanship spirit and inculcate healthy living among the people of the city of joy.

The 10 over limited 11 A side cricket tournament will witness, over 250 cricket enthusiasts playing and vying for winner’s trophy. The league consists a total of 37 matches to be played over 3 weekends till June 23, 2024. Sun downer matches, will be played in floodlights at the state of the art sports facility of Club Pavillion at Merlin Rise. Twenty Resident Welfare Associations located from Rajarhat ,Newton in the North to Baruipur, Garia in South Kolkata are participating in the league. The Winning team will be conferred with cash prize worth Rs 20,000 and a trophy whereas Runner up will be awarded with cash prize worth Rs 16,000 and a trophy. Various other prizes including Man of the Match, Man of the Series, Best Batsman, Best Bowler etc. are there for the take. The Final match will be played on June 23 at 7 pm at Merlin Rise Club pavilion cricket ground. Club Pavillion Cricket Ground at Merlin Rise is equipped with 200 audience capacity and over 100 car parking facility with Valet service and equipped with digital score board, Sight Screens, Practice pitches, Team Dugouts. The pitches are curated by CAB certified Curators/groundsmen. The Semi Finals & Final will be live on Club Pavillion YouTube channel.

Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group said,“ Merlin Rise is poised to be the one of its kind state of the art sports township in Rajarhat . We at Merlin Group aim to create sports culture among the citizens which is being lost in the era of gazettes and gizmos. Any kind of sports enrich mind, body and spirit paving for a healthy life. We at Merlin Group have introduced this summer league with that spirit. Our club pavilion, the sports club is already equipped with state of a art cricket and football ground and indoor cricket facility as well as practice facility. The R10 football Academy by football icon Ronaldinho and Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence by the cricket maestro Yuvraj Singh have already become operational with over 200 students. We have also launched residential facility for the students. We hope to transform Merlin Rise into a self-sustained sports city with sports academies, healthcare facility, school and over 10,000 flats in the next five years. We are committed to creating a sports culture in the city and are planning to introduce more such leagues for students and other segments of the society.”

The Club Pavillion at “Merlin Rise-Sports Republic” includes sports academies and sports-related infrastructural facilities. Cricket Ground, Football Ground, Indoor Sports Area, Swimming Pool, Gym and a host of other amenities.

Club Pavillion offers International standard academies by global sports icons Ronaldinho, Michael Phelps, Yuvraj Singh in the field of football, swimming and cricket respectively.

A Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) academy by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.