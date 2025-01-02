Merciless Aussies to step on gas in Sydney, says Cummins

sydeny: Australia captain Pat Cummins asserted that there would be no let up in intensity despite the hosts grabbing a 2-1 lead heading into the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India beginning here on Friday.

A commanding 184-run victory in the Boxing Day Test has placed Australia in pole position to reclaim the Trophy for the first time since 2014-15.

“I mean, it’s always the preferred position. But you know, you go into every Test match trying to win. So, it’s no different this week,” Cummins said

“But I’m really happy with how the boys have played in the last three Tests. We’ve shown that we’ve been the frontrunners, and the aim again this week is to keep it up,” he added.

The skipper, however, conceded there are some issues with the Aussies’ batting.

“I think, no doubt, there are times when we would have liked to score more runs. In that last game in Melbourne, we would have liked to push that lead out to 400-500, given we were in such a good position. But that’s Test cricket,” he said.

Cummins said the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground could be a little different from the traditional surfaces where spinners often enjoyed their outings, while offering copious help to batters as well. “It’s a tough one to call exactly. It’s a little bit different from the traditional SCG wicket. I think the two Shield wickets this year seemed to play really well. The teams were happy with the wicket, they felt like there was a bit on offer for the bowlers, but also runs to be scored. It looks pretty good. No doubt there’ll be stages where it’s good for batting, but potentially it will break up and spin towards the end. You never really know whether weather plays a part here as well.,” he said.

All-rounder Beau Webster will replace an out-of-form Mitchell Marsh, Cummins said.

“We have one change in our side. Beau Webster comes in place of Mitch Marsh. Mitch knows that he hasn’t scored enough runs,” Cummins said. “Mitchie obviously hasn’t quite got the runs or perhaps wickets said he would have liked this series. So, it felt like it was time for a freshen-up and Beau’s been with the squad. He’s been great,” he said.

Webster has been in good form in the Sheffield Shield as well and averaged over 55 last season.