Mensik denies Djoker title No. 100

Miami: Novak Djokovic faced a series of obstacles in the Miami Open final: a delay of more than five-and-a-half-hours before the match, an eye infection and a slippery court due to high levels of humidity following the rain.

But the largest roadblock was the youth and power of 6-foot-4, 19-year-old phenom Jakub Mensik, who outduelled the 37-year-old Serbian 7-6(4) 7-6(4) to win his first ATP title.

Ranked 54th entering the tournament, the Czech Republic teenager plowed through Djokovic with poise and a stellar 130 mph serve. He collected 14 aces and got broken only once. Mensik bashed a service winner on match point and fell on his back.

“You’re the one I idolized when I was young,” Mensik said to Djokovic during the ceremony after the match that lasted 2 hours, 3 minutes. “I started playing tennis because of you.”

Mensik’s victory spoiled the party for Djokovic, who was seeking his 100th career title and a record seventh in the Miami Open. Djokovic will have to wait, while the teenager looks ready to join the elite. “This is a joyous moment for him and his family — an unbelievable tournament, first of many,” Djokovic said.

“It hurts me to admit it, you were better. In the clutch moments you delivered the goods. For a young player like yourself, this is a great feature.”

The crowd pulled hard for Djokovic, who hadn’t played here since 2019. More than three-quarters of the fans stuck around despite the massive delay, chanting “No-vak!” and singing his name across critical parts of the match.

Djokovic, far from a fan favorite here earlier in his career, saluted the fans, saying it was one of the warmest crowds he’s had ever.