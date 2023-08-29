Men’s team eye strong start in WC Qualifier

New Delhi: The Indian men’s team will begin its campaign at the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier against Bangladesh in Salalah, Oman on Tuesday.

India are placed in the Elite Pool along with Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, Oman, and Bangladesh, while the Challengers Pool consists of Hong Kong China, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, and Iran.

After their opening contest against Bangladesh, India will compete against Oman and Pakistan on August 30 and then square off against Malaysia and Japan on August 31.