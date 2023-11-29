Men’s Hockey: Punjab defeat Haryana in shootout

Chennai: Punjab held their nerves to outwit defending champions Haryana in a penalty shootout to clinch the title in the Senior Men’s National Hockey Championship here on Tuesday. Punjab and Haryana ended the regulation time tied at 2-2 before the former emerged a 9-8 winner in the shootout.

Punjab began the match on a strong note, scoring the opening goal in the 13th minute through Harjeet Singh. However, Haryana’s Sanjay (25th) scored from a penalty corner to draw level. Punjab skipper and India player Harmanpreet Singh (42nd) scored from a powerful drag flick to put his team in the lead. But Haryana’s Rajant (50th) found the target to restore the parity.

During the shootout, Sanjay, Deepak, and Abhishek found the back of the net for Haryana. Harmanpreet, Simranjeet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh scored for Punjab as the contest entered into sudden death.