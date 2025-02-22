Men come back against Ireland; women lose

Bhubaneswar: The Indian men’s hockey team came back from a goal down to beat Ireland 3-1 in FIH Pro League here on Friday.

The Indians were stunned by the Irish in the eighth minute when Jeremy Duncan scored from a field effort.

But the Indians bounced back strongly, scoring a field goal through Mandeep Singh in the 22nd minute.

Jarmapnpreet Singh (45th) and Sukhjeet Singh (58th) then scored a goal each from penalty corners to hand India the convincing win. India will next take on Ireland in the return leg match here on Saturday. India are currently placed fifth in the standings with nine points from five games.

Women hit for four

The women’s team continued to disappoint as it lost 0-4 to Germany.The Germans controlled the match from the start to finish, scoring their first three goals -- all field efforts -- through Amelie Wortmann (3rd minute) and Sophia Schwabe (18th, 47th) before Johanne Hachenberg converted a penalty corner in the 59th minute. The Germans secured 10 penalty corners as against India’s just two.