Mehtab Singh signs extension with Mumbai City until 2026

Mumbai: ISL franchise Mumbai City FC on Monday announced that Mehtab Singh has put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension, keeping him with the Islanders until May 2026.

Since joining Mumbai City FC in 2020, the 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength and has imprinted himself as a pillar in the Islanders’ defence.

Mehtab was a vital cog in Des Buckingham’s side that lifted the League Winners’ Shield in the 2022-23 season, securing a return to the AFC Champions League, along with a runners-up finish in the Durand Cup.

In his time with the Islanders, Mehtab has developed as a centre-back who is comfortable on the ball and led the charts for most successful passes in the 2022-23 ISL.

The young defender from Punjab has also grown to be a constant goal-scoring

threat.