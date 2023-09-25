Megan Rapinoe gets triumphant send-off

Chicago: One more victory pose for Megan Rapinoe, part of a fitting exit for one of the best to play the game.

Rapinoe got a triumphant send-off, and the United States beat South Africa 2-0 on Sunday.

Trinity Rodman and Emily Sonnett scored, and the US sent its captain toward retirement with one final victory as a member of the national team.

The 38-year-old Rapinoe was presented a framed jersey representing her 203 games with the United States of America, and she raised her arms as the crowd roared before the victory. The cheers didn’t seem to stop until she was finished addressing the crowd after the win and headed into the tunnel.

“I know that I am a liked player,” she said. “And, I know that I mean a lot to the game. But, to have this night come and to actually feel it and see it from my teammates, from our staff and certainly from the fans, who have been such a huge part of our success on and off the field, really it was very special.”

Rodman put the US in front when she drilled the ball into the net off a cross from Alex Morgan in the 18th minute. Rapinoe was the first to hug her.

Sonnett made it 2-0 with a header in the 49th minute and then jumped into the arms of Rapinoe, whose corner kick caused some trouble in front of the net. Sonnett then turned her around, and Rapinoe struck that familiar victory pose, with her legs together and arms spread wide.

Rapinoe came close to scoring but missed just high on a free kick. She exited the international stage for one final time to a standing ovation in the 54th minute, kissing and hugging her teammates and blowing a kiss to the crowd and bowing.

There was a video tribute following the game. An emotional Rapinoe then addressed the crowd, at one point having fun with Lindsey Horan for crying, telling her “Pull it together, Lindsey. She’s not handling it well.”

Rapinoe announced in July that she was retiring after an illustrious career that included a pair of World Cup championships as well as gold and bronze medals in the Olympics. She used her platform to make an impact beyond the pitch, fighting for equal pay and social justice.