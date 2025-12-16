Meeting Messi a dream come true for Chhetri

new delhi: Meeting Argentine football icon Lionel Messi during his G.O.A.T. India Tour was “a dream and duty” for former India striker Sunil Chhetri as he almost missed the event due to an injury.

Chhetri, who recently retired from the international game as the fourth highest scorer in history with 95 goals, met Messi on Sunday during the World Cup winning captain’s third leg in Mumbai. Messi is second in the list with 115 goals. The former India captain described Messi as the player whose “art” on a football field acted as an “antidote” when he felt sad.

“To be able to express my gratitude to @leomessi in person for everything that he has done for our sport, felt like both - a dream and a duty,” Chhetri wrote on his Instagram page.

“I’ve been nursing an injury that’s restricted me to a hobble and needless to say, I don’t like being around even myself when I’m spending more time on the physios table than the pitch.

“I almost didn’t make the trip to Mumbai, till the fan in me rebelled and went anyway. Turned out, meeting the man who makes me very happy, and whose art is my antidote for all the times I am sad, was exactly what I needed.”

Messi spent time chatting with Chhetri and even presented him his Argentina jersey. The Indian football star was also cheered on by the fans at the Wankhede Stadium with chants of “Chhetri… Chhetri” amid the exhibition football match and other activities he took part in.