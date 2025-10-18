Medal of honour: Tanvi ends India’s 17-year wait for podium

Guwahati: Tanvi Sharma became the first Indian to secure a BWF World Junior Championships medal in 17 years when she fought back from a game down to beat Japan’s Saki Matsumoto and reach the girls singles semifinals here on Friday.

The 16-year-old kept her nerves under pressure and found winners with her cross-court slice hits to beat Matsumoto 13-15 15-9 15-10 in a 47-minute quarterfinal clash that kept the spectators on edge at the National Centre of Excellence.

However, eighth seed Unnati Hooda bowed out after going down 12-15 13-15 to second seed Anyapat Phichitphon of Thailand in a 32-minute quarterfinal, missing out on a medal.

India’s mixed doubles pair of Bhavya Chhabra and Vishakha Toppo also ended their campaign in the last-eight stage, losing 9-15 7-15 to the Chinese Taipei duo of Hung Bing Fu and Chou Yun An.

The last Indian female player to win a world junior medal was Saina Nehwal, who bagged the gold medal in the 2008 edition in Pune.

Saina, who had also won a silver medal in 2006, and Aparna Popat (1996 silver) are the only other Indian female players to stand on the podium in the history of the competition.

“It is difficult to play against Matsumoto as she slows down the game. So, I knew that I had to be aggressive. I am happy that I am assured of a medal,” said Tanvi, who will now face China’s Liu Si Ya.

The Chinese defeated Sri Lanka’s Ranithma Liyanage 15-9 15-6 in the other quarterfinal.

In the boys’ singles quarterfinals, Gnana Dattu put up a strong fight against third seed Liu Yang Ming Yu of China but his spirited effort was not enough to avoid a 15-11

15-13 loss.