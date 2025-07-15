Medal-hungry CISF eyeing Olympics aspirations

new delhi: It has been a historic year for Indian paramilitary sports, with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) making history by bagging a record 159 medals in the 2024-25 season—its best-ever count at international, national, and All India Police sporting events. The feat also includes 66 medals won at the recently held World Police and Fire Games 2025 in Birmingham, USA, which greatly enhanced India’s overall performance.

The force’s sportspersons were awarded by the senior officials of CISF at a special function organised in CISF headquarters on Monday, commemorating their record achievements and commitment to sporting excellence.

This record success is being attributed to a series of game-changing measures adopted by the force in the recent past. These include, importantly, a six-fold hike in sports expenditure, going up to Rs 6 crore a year. Athletes are now being given 300 days of special diet allowance (up from 200), improved Travel and Dearness Allowance (TA/DA), usage of top-notch gyms and sporting infrastructure, and an end-to-end injury management system. A headquarters-appointed Assistant Inspector General (AIG)-level officer is for tough monitoring and progress tracking.

Complementing its ambitious roadmap, CISF is setting up its first-ever mountaineering team, with the goal of climbing Mt Everest by 2026.

Compliant with the government of India’s Khelo Bharat Niti, the force also initiated its biggest-ever countrywide sports recruitment drive, starting on 7th July and running through until 29th July, 2025. Spanning 14 centres, the drive will enlist 433 new sporting stars.