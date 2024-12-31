McDonald backs Marsh, hopeful of Starc’s availablity

sydney: Australia head coach Andrew McDonald conceded that Mitchell Marsh has fallen short of expectations with the bat against India but remained optimistic about Mitchell Starc’s availability for the pivotal fifth Test in Sydney.

Starc’s fitness remains the primary worry for the hosts after the pacer battled through sore ribs from Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test but still managed to bowl effectively, including claiming the prized wicket of Virat Kohli on the final day.

“Any time you get through the game, it’s always a good indicator that you’ve a chance at the next game,” McDonald said. “It didn’t stop him (Starc). Clearly there was a little bit of discomfort early on in spells, but once he got warm it seemed as though he was pretty free. We’ll see how everyone recovers. Bowling last, it was a pretty attritional game, something that we’re not used to in the last few years. Clearly Starcy’s carrying something of some description. We’ll assess that. But other than that, it looks as though we got through pretty unscathed, but [with a] short turnaround recovery is important, and we’ll assess what the team looks like in Sydney based upon the surface, as we always do.”

Australia will retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the first time since 2014-15 if they win or draw the Sydney Test.

However, if India win the New Year’s Test, they will retain the trophy, winning the series for a record-extending fifth-straight time.

Should Starc be unavailable for the series decider at his home ground, McDonald expressed confidence in Jhye Richardson or Sean Abbott stepping in to fill the void.

“Very confident. Richardson’s here for a reason. So if we weren’t confident, he wouldn’t be here. He’s had a heavy week with us in the nets. All indications are he’d be capable of bowling 40-plus overs if he was called upon. Sean Abbott’s there as well,” he said.