MCC restricts access of its members

London: The members of the MCC have “brought shame” by abusing the Australian cricketers during the Lord’s Test and a “tougher stance” will be taken on their “unacceptable” behaviour, the club said after deciding to restrict their access in the Long Room.

The MCC had “unreservedly apologised” to the Australian team for the behaviour of some of its members and suspended three of them after few players of the visiting team were abused in the Long room on the fifth day of the second Ashes Test. “I cannot downplay the impact that the behaviour of a few members has had on the perception of our club.

The members shown on camera have brought shame on MCC,” MCC chair Bruce Carnegie-Brown wrote in an email to Club’s members according to the ‘Guardian’.

“Their actions hinder our efforts to promote the positive things our club does to promote and celebrate the game of cricket”

Their actions inhibit our ability to carry out our role as guardian of the laws of cricket and the spirit of cricket.”