MBSG unveil new jersey in Kolkata

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) on Tuesday unveiled the new club jersey for 2023-24.



Dr Sanjiv Goenka, Owner of MBSG along with players -- Jason Steven Cummings and Anirudh Thapa introduced the new "Shobuj Maroon (Green and Maroon)" jersey in Kolkata.

“The jersey serves as a unifying symbol, fostering a strong bond between the players and the passionate supporters who are a part of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant family. Together we will continue this journey of excellence and achievement," Dr Sanjiv Goenka said. This new jersey stands out in its historical " Shobuj Maroon" and evokes a sense of nostalgia and pride in all the MBSG players and fans forging a stronger bond amongst them.