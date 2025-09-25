MBSG, EB to face off in Super Cup

new delhi: The Kolkata Derby will light up the group stage of the Super Cup as arch-rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal were drawn together on Thursday and the two teams will clash for a third time in less than six months.

The traditional giants have been placed in Group A alongside Chennaiyin FC and Real Kashmir FC, setting the stage for a high-voltage clash, likely to be held in Margao on October 31. Mohun Bagan are likely to play their three group matches on October 25, 28 and 31, with the derby scheduled

on the final day.

The 16 participating teams have been divided into four groups of four. Group B consists of FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC and Inter Kashi. Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting, Punjab FC and Gokulam Kerala FC form Group C. agencies