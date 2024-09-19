MBSG begin AFC Champions League Two campaign with goalless draw

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan started their AFC Champions League Two campaign on a frustrating note, playing out a goalless draw against Tajikistan’s FC Ravshan at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Wednesday.

Despite better ball possession and creation of a string of chances, the ISL Shield champions failed to break the deadlock, squandering several opportunities in front of their 18,908-strong home supporters.

‘Go Back Molina’ chants reverberated through the stands as the players made their way off the pitch and into the dugout.

The team’s recent performances under the Spanish coach have come under increasing scrutiny, with this latest disappointment following a string of poor results.

In their last two matches, Mohun Bagan squandered two-goal leads, including a heartbreaking loss to NorthEast United FC in the Durand Cup final -- a first-ever triumph for their opponents. The pressure is writ large on Molina as the team continues to struggle under his leadership. The Mariners started on the front foot, controlling possession and pushing Kulob-based side into a defensive shell.

However, their inability to convert possession into tangible opportunities quickly became the summary.

In the 19th minute, Dimitri Petratos had the best chance of the half, weaving past two defenders to create space for a shot, only for Ravshan’s backline to block his effort before it reached the goal.