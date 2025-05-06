MBSG banned from registering new players

New Delhi: Indian Super League winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been handed a national ban on registration of new players due to a “technical error” linked to the transfer of Australian striker Jason Cummings.

The development came to light following an official communication from the Director of FIFA Judicial Bodies to the AIFF. “The (FIFA) communication states to impose a ban on Club Mohun Bagan Super Giant (FIFA ID-14AKC2C) from registering new players at a national level immediately,” the AIFF said.agencies