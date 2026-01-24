Mboko shows teen spirit, sets up last-16 meet with Sabalenka

new delhi: Like a whiff of fresh air, Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko barged into the fourth round of the Australian Open. On Friday, Mboko—born in North Carolina, USA, but raised in Toronto from a young age—carved out a gritty 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 6-3 victory over the higher-ranked Clara Tauson. Her next clash with world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday promises to be compelling, even if the Belarusian’s hot streak was recently tested.



The arrival of a fresh face in tennis is always exciting. Mboko, coached by former French star Nathalie Tauziat, showed poise, presence, and the ability to strike big shots on the biggest stage as she navigated a demanding three-set battle.

Preparation, pressure management, and emotional control were key. Mboko knew she had to play boldly. “It’s my first time playing, so I feel like what’s not to enjoy?” she said, beaming after securing a career-defining milestone. “You’re in Australia, it’s warm. It’s not so warm back home [in Canada]. It’s nice to be here.” Mboko now finds herself ranked No. 16 on the WTA computer.

Both players went for broke in a fierce contest that stretched over two hours and 20 minutes. Mboko was ready to face the heat—literally—and was not intimidated by the 33 winners struck by Tauson. The Canadian answered with 28 winners of her own and sealed the match with a confident volley.

Up next is Aryna Sabalenka, who had to battle hard to edge past Anastasia Potapova 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (9/7). It was a strange and tense outing for Sabalenka, who surged to a 4-0 lead in the opening set before errors crept in and her rhythm disappeared. By her own admission, much of it was mental.

Sabalenka has struggled with temperament at the Australian Open in the past, and this match was no exception. “I felt disconnected from my body,” she said—a phrase that may puzzle the casual fan, but one she went on to explain.

“I learned that it doesn’t really matter how you feel. It’s all about your mentality—your mental strength to stay there, try your best, return the ball ugly with terrible technique, and keep fighting even when your body feels completely disconnected,” she said. “When you see that things are not working, the only tactic you have is to fight. Emotionally, I was all over the place. I was trying to figure out how to connect my body. It seemed like everything was working separately—my brain was somewhere else.”