Mbappe watches brother Ethan score big goal for Lille vs PSG

Paris: With older brother Kylian Mbappé proudly looking on, teenager Ethan Mbappé struck a late equalizer against his former club as Lille held injury-hit Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-1 draw.

Despite sharing the points, PSG returned to the top of the French league. It's one point clear of a trio of challengers — Marseille, Strasbourg and Lyon.

Both Mbappé brothers left PSG in the summer of 2024. While Kylian crossed the border to join Real Madrid in the Spanish league, Ethan remained in France and signed a three-year deal with Lille. The technically gifted, left-footed 18-year-old midfielder was hampered by injuries last season but has been in great shape recently.

Kylian Mbappé was in the stands at Lille's stadium on Sunday and did not hide his joy when his brother leveled the score. The teenager marked his second goal of the season by mimicking his brother's trademark celebration — arms crossed over his chest, hands tucked under his armpits.

He scored after coming on as a substitute with only nine minutes left to play. He was set up on the right side of the box and fired a low, left-footed strike to beat goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier in the 85th.

In a match with few chances, PSG had taken the lead in the 66th minute through Nuno Mendes. Widely regarded as one of the finest left backs for his rock-solid defensive displays, the Portugal player showcased his exquisite ball touch with a curled free kick into the top corner.

Meanwhile, France coach Didier Deschamps is awaiting a further update from his medical staff on Kylian Mbappé's ankle injury ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Mbappé limped off late in the second half of Real Madrid's 3-1 win against Villarreal

on Saturday.