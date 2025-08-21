Mbappe on spot as Madrid begin with a win

Madrid: Kylian Mbappé got off to a scoring start in his second season with Real Madrid, leading the team to a 1-0 victory over Osasuna in their La Liga opener Tuesday.

Mbappé, the leading scorer in his debut with Madrid last season, converted a 51st-minute penalty kick to give the hosts the victory. A nice run by Mbappé through the right side of the area, followed by a neat cutback move, prompted the foul.

The goal gave new coach Xabi Alonso a winning debut in his first full season with the club. The former Madrid player arrived before the Club World Cup to replace Carlo Ancelotti, who left to take the Brazil job.

“It was special to be back here as a coach, unforgettable,” Alonso said. “Hopefully it was the first of many victories celebrated here.”

Alonso started the match with three of the club’s new signings for the season — left back Álvaro Carreras, right back Trent Alexander-Arnold and central defender Dean Huijsen. Teenage forward Franco Mastantuono came off the bench to replace Brahim Díaz in the 68th, being loudly cheered by the crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Some fans had not been happy after the former River Plate player praised Lionel Messi — the fellow Argentine who was a star at rivals Barcelona — during his introductory news conference. The 18-year-old Mastantuono had a chance to score in the 89th.