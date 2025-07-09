Mbappe drops harassment case against PSG

Paris: Kylian Mbappé has dropped the legal proceedings he started this year against Paris Saint-Germain for moral harassment, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press.

The Paris prosecutor’s office last month said Mbappé accused the club in a legal filing, and opened an investigation. A person close to the France captain said on Tuesday that Mbappé’s decision to end that legal procedure was linked to a desire for reconciliation with his former club. The person was not authorized to speak publicly in line with the practice of Mbappé’s entourage. The France captain is at odds with his former club, arguing PSG owes him 55 million euros ($61 million) in unpaid wages. The person said the end of the criminal proceedings does not affect that ongoing procedure before an industrial tribunal.

When he accused Paris Saint-Germain of moral harassment this spring, Mbappé denounced the lofting’ he claimed to have been subjected to at the club. The word lofting is used in France to describe a practice that involves isolating a player from the main squad for sporting, administrative, or disciplinary reasons.