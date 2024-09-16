Mbappe and Vinicius score penalties as Madrid get help from woodwork in win at Sociedad

Barcelona: Kylian Mbappe and Vinícius Júnior converted penalties to help earn Real Madrid a 2-0 win at Real Sociedad after the host was repeatedly denied by the woodwork in La Liga.

Vinicius put the visitors ahead in the 58th minute after an unnecessary handball by former Manchester City player Sergio Gomez gave the Madrid forward the chance to break the deadlock on Saturday.

Mbappe put the result beyond doubt in the 75th after a video review by the referee determined that Sociedad defender Jon Aramburu stomped on Vinícius’ foot in the box.

But before the goals, Madrid had to weather a furious attack by the Basque club that found ways through the defending champion’s defense only to be turned back by the goal-frame.

“We probably didn’t deserve to win,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “But we knew how to dig in during the worst moments. I value that sacrifice that is often tough to see on a team with the talent that this one has.”

Ancelotti’s side drew its other two outings in the Spanish league. Its first away victory put it one point behind leader Barcelona before it visits Girona on Sunday. Madrid opens its Champions League defense against Stuttgart on Tuesday.

Sociedad matched Madrid’s pace and punch in a frenetic first half.

Luka Sucic hit the post twice, including a missile that rattled the crossbar in the 25th, and Sheraldo Becker also sent a ball off the crossbar.

On the other end, Madrid relied on Mbappe to provide its main threat, while Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro did well to turn back an Antonio Rudiger header.

Sucic sent another ball off the post from a pass by Umar Sadiq just seconds after halftime.

“We got lucky with the posts,” Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said.

But Sociedad was undone when Gomez raised his arm above his head and blocked a shot by Arda Guler, allowing Vinícius to go to the spot where he fired right past Remiro. Mbappé then beat Remiro when he shot one way as the goalie dove the other.

“We played a great game against the best team in the league and one of the best teams in the Champions League,” Sociedad coach Imanol Agualcil said.

“We are angry at ourselves because we were better than they were today.”

Sociedad has lost all three homes games

this season.