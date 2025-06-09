Mbappé steers France to 2-0 win over Germany

Munich: Kylian Mbappé led France to Nations League consolation before Spain and Portugal play the final on Sunday.

The Real Madrid star scored one goal and set up the other as France defeated host nation Germany 2-0 in the third-place decider.

Aurélien Tchouaméni set up club teammate Mbappé to score just before the break after Germany had dominated the first half, and Mbappé set up substitute Michael Olise to seal the result in the 84th after a much-improved second-half performance from the visitors.