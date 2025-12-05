Mbappé scores 2 goals as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 3-0

Madrid: Kylian Mbappé scored twice and had an assist as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 3-0 to end a three-match winless streak in the Spanish league.

Eduardo Camavinga also found the net for Madrid on Wednesday as it moved back within one point of Barcelona, which beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 on Tuesday.

Both 19th-round matches were moved forward because Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic and Atletico will be playing in the Spanish Super Cup in January in Saudi Arabia.

Madrid was coming off league draws at Girona, Elche and Rayo Vallecano. It was Madrid's second win in its last six matches in all competitions.

“It was important, after three away draws, to get back to winning on the road,” Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said.

"The team came out to play and win the match from the first minute, with good focus, intensity and rhythm. It was probably our best match this season.”

Mbappé has scored seven goals in his last three matches in all competitions. He had scored once against Girona, and netted four times at Olympiakos in a 4-3 Champions League win. The France star has 30 goals in 24 appearances between club and country this season and is the leading scorer in both the Spanish league (16 goals) and the Champions League (nine goals).

“Kylian is going through a great moment,” Alonso said. “He scored two great goals and moved well. His connection with Vini (Vinícius Júnior) was very nice."

Mbappé scored his first goal Wednesday in a breakaway in the seventh minute, picking up the ball near midfield and clearing a couple of defenders during his run before finding the net from the edge of the area.

Camavinga added to the lead with a header from close range in the 42nd after an assist by Mbappé, and the France international got his second goal with a nice shot from nearly 30 meters out in the 59th.

“At times I think to myself, 'How lucky I am to have him on my team and not have to face him, except maybe against France,” said Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, a Belgian international. "He's unstoppable, we really enjoy watching him play.”

Camavinga had to be replaced in the 69th with an apparent injury. Madrid also lost Trent Alexander-Arnold because of an injury in the 55th.

Athletic, sitting in eighth place, has only two wins in its last eight matches.

Madrid hosts Celta Vigo on Sunday in its return to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Athletic hosts fourth-place Atletico on Saturday. agencies