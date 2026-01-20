Mbappé backs Viní

Madrid: Kylian Mbappé criticized Real Madrid fans for singling out Vinícius Júnior and booing the star forward in the team’s Spanish league match on Saturday.

Mbappé said fans are entitled to boo when they are unhappy, but should criticize the whole squad and not specific players.

“I understand the fans,” Mbappé said Monday ahead of the team’s Champions League game against Monaco on Tuesday.

“Before I was a player, I was a young guy who watched football, was critical and gave his opinion. I completely understand the booing, but if they’re going to do it, they should boo the whole squad, not just a few players. We’re all playing

poorly.”