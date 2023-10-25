Maxwell, Warner hit tons as Oz crush Netherlands by 309 runs

Glenn Maxwell waltzed his way to the fastest World Cup century after David Warner hit his second successive hundred as Australia crushed the Netherlands by 309 runs — the biggest in tournament history — to continue their winning run here on Wednesday.

The winning run margin was also the second biggest in ODI cricket after India’s 317-run victory over Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Australia bettered their own 275-run win over Afghanistan in the 2015 World Cup at home to notch up the biggest run-margin win in the showpiece’s history.

After opener Warner laid the foundation with a 92-ball 104, Maxwell went on a six-hitting spree, hammering 106 off 44 balls, as Australia displayed their batting might to amass a mammoth 399 for 8 after opting to bat.

Steve Smith (71) and Marnus Labuschagne (62) also returned to form with resolute fifties but it was Maxwell who stole the show in the end.

Maxwell reached the hundred in 40 balls to surpass South African Aiden Markram’s 49-ball ton which also came at the same venue during this World Cup against Sri Lanka. He hit nine fours and eight sixes during his stunning innings, which was also the fourth fastest hundred in ODI cricket.

With a mountain to climb, the Netherlands folded for 90 in 21 overs with Vikramjit Singh top-scoring with a run-a-ball 25 at the top.

It was Australia’s third win on the trot, consolidating their position in the top four with six points with New Zealand and England in line in their next matches.

For the Netherlands, it was their fourth loss, leaving them at the bottom position in the 10-team event.

Warner, who captains the Delhi Capitals in IPL, used his cut shot to good use and was also quick between the wickets as his innings was studded with 11 hits to the fence and three maximums.

He was involved in two big partnerships -- 132 with Smith and 84 with Labuschagne -- as Australia kept a steady run rate, keeping it above six run per over throughout the innings.

The Dutch might have nurtured hopes of a fight back briefly as Australia lost three wickets in 19 balls to slip from 244 for 2 to 267 for 5 but Maxwell forged a 103-run stand off 43 balls with Pat Cummins (12 not out) to take Australia just one run short of 400.

Maxwell’s blitzkrieg saw Australia accumulate 131 in the last 10 overs as he used his array of shots, including the reverse sweeps and switch-hits, to completely shatter the Dutch bowling.

The spin all-rounder raced to fifty in 26 balls before completing his hundred in the next 13 deliveries as the 48th and 49th overs produced 21 runs and 28 runs respectively.

His carnage left Dutch all-rounder Bas de Leede scarred as he ended up conceding 115 runs to go with his two wickets in his quota of 10 overs, the most expensive ODI spell in history.

Logan van Beek (4/74) was the highest wicket-taker for the Netherlands.

Chasing 400, the Netherlands races to 27 in the three overs before Mitchell Starc cleaned up Max ODowd for his 56th wicket in ODI World Cups, levelling Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga in joint third position.

Maxwell then produced a direct hit to remove Vikramjit Singh, while Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins also chipped in as wickets kept tumbling too quickly.

An air-borne Warner got rid of Sybrand Engelbrecht with a stunning catch off Mitchell Marsh, who also accounted for Teja Nidamanuru. Adam Zampa then picked up his third successive four-wicket

haul.