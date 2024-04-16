Maxwell takes ‘mental and physical’ break from IPL 2024

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has decided to take an indefinite “mental and physical” break from the Indian Premier League, blaming his wretched batting form for the decision.

Maxwell’s absence from RCB’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday was initially attributed to a finger injury he suffered during the previous match against Mumbai Indians.

But he later admitted to dropping himself from the squad.

“It was a pretty easy decision. I went to Faf and the coaches after the last game (vs Mumbai Indians) and said it was probably time we tried someone else (in his place),” Maxwell said in the post-match press meet. “It’s actually a good time to give myself a bit of a mental and physical break, get my body right. If I’m required to get in during the tournament, I can, hopefully, get back into a solid mental and physical space where I can make an impact,” he added.