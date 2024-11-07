Maxwell lauds RCB for explaining reasons behind not retaining him

New Delhi: Dashing Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has appreciated Royal Challengers Benagluru’s effort to reach out to him and explain the reasons behind not retaining him ahead

of this month’s IPL 2025 mega auction, terming his exit from the franchise as a “beautiful” one.

RCB has retained only three Indian players -- Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal and Rajat Patidar.

Maxwell joined RCB in 2021, and played a key role in the middle-order in the past four seasons, out of which the Benagaluru side made it to three play-offs.

“I got a phone call from Mo Bobat and Andy Flower. I sat there on a zoom call, where they explained the decision not to be retained. It was actually really beautiful, except may be if that could be possible.

We ended up talking about the game for about half-an-hour, talking about their strategy and what they are looking to do going forward,” Maxwell said on ESPNcricinfo’s Around the Wicket show.

“I completely understand the direction they are heading. They need 3 Indians to build that core and hopefully, their overseas players can complement those locals.

I was really happy with that. If every team did that, I think probably will make relationships more

smoother,” added the Australian, who is RCB’s fifth-highest run getter with 1266 runs from 52 matches.

Maxwell, however, still harbours hopes of being picked by RCB in the mega auction, slated to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on

November 24 and 25.

“I won’t say my RCB innings is over but I would certainly like to get back there. It was a great franchise and I really enjoyed my time there.”

RCB’s head coach Andy Flower and Director of Cricket Mo Bobat also took RCB’s Instagram handle

to explain about the franchise’s decision not to

retain big names like Maxwell, former skipper Faf du Plessis and India pacer

Mohammed Siraj.