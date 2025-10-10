Maxwell hopes to play in back-end of India T20Is

Melbourne: Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is hopeful of regaining fitness in time for the latter half of the upcoming T20 International series against India after undergoing surgery on his fractured right wrist.

The 36-year-old suffered the injury when he was struck on the wrist from teammate Mitchell Owen’s shot during a net session ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

“I think having the surgery last week sort of gives me a little bit more hope of playing some part in that India series, if I can get myself right,” Maxwell, who has not been named for the first two T20Is on October 29 and 31, told reporters at the BBL’s kit launch here.

Maxwell opted for the surgery to fast-track recovery in the hope of being available for the final three matches of the India series, scheduled in Hobart (November 2), Gold Coast (November 6) and Brisbane (November 8). “The only reason I had the surgery was the options they gave me were miss that series completely and no surgery, or have surgery and it gives me a slim chance to hopefully play a part.

“And if not, I’ll be ready earlier for the BBL, and I think it leaves me in good stead.” agencies