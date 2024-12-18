Matthews knocks wind out of Smriti’s India

navi Mumbai: Hayley Matthews’ scintillating 85 not out overshadowed Smriti Mandhana classy 62 as West Indies women ended their nine-match losing streak against India, winning the second T20I here by nine wickets to level the three-match series 1-1 here on Tuesday.

After Mandhana’s 41-ball-knock and Richa Ghosh’s quickfire 32 off 17 balls took the hosts to 159/9, West Indies tore apart the Indian bowling attack in a ruthless display of power-hitting to record their biggest win in terms of wickets against India.

The sixth-ranked West Indies knocked off the 160-run target in a mere 15.4 overs to reach 160/1, recording their first win over world No. 3 India after nine consecutive losses since November 2016. This was their ninth win in the shortest format in 24 meetings.

Matthews, who had earlier taken 2/36, led the demolition job with a brutal 47-ball 85 — which included a whopping 17 fours — while Qiana Joseph (38 off 22 balls) and Shemaine Campbelle (25 not out) fired their shots too.

The series decider will now be played here at the DY Patil on Thursday. India won the first game by 49 runs.

Earlier, Mandhana’s second successive fifty and Richa Ghosh’s power-packed 32 ensured a par score.

Stand-in skipper Mandhana made the most of her three reprieves, notching up an attractive half-century laced with nine fours and a six to provide much-needed impetus at the top as wickets fell at the other end.

If Mandhana built the base, Ghosh played the finisher’s role to perfection with six fours in her 17-ball-knock which took India past the

150-run mark.