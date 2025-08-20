Manu, Rashmika on target for India

Shymkent: India’s double Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol competition and Rashmika Sahgal was crowned champion in the junior women’s air pistol event of the Asian Shooting Championship

here on Tuesday.

Bhaker shot a 219.7 in the eight-woman final to finish in the third position.

China’s Qianke Ma claimed the gold medal with a 243.2 after pipping South Korean Jiin Yang, who settled for the silver with a 241.6.

Rashmika then struck gold, India’s third individual gold of the competition, displaying amazing career consistency to score a 241.9 and finish a massive 4.3 points ahead of silver-winning South Korean Han Seunghyun.

It was double delight for Rashmika (qualification score 582), as she combined with Vanshika Chaudhary (573) and Mohini Singh (565) to win the team gold in the event.

Bhaker (583) also won a team bronze in women’s air pistol, alongside reigning Asian Games champion Palak (573) and Suruchi Singh (574). Both Palak and Suruchi, however, missed out on the individual final by three and two points respectively.

Suhl Junior World Cup 2025 champion Kanak Budhwar and Agam Grewal led a 1-2 finish for India in the 10m air pistol youth women’s event.

Kanak shot a 238.2 to secure the gold medal and continue her fine form in the season, while Grewal shot a 236.0 to settle for silver. The third Indian in the final, Gamberya V Gowda finished fifth with a score of 172.5.

The trio combined to secure the team gold also with Grewal topping qualification with a 577, followed by Kanak with a 566 and Gamberya with 558. In the final, Kanak took the lead at the end of 10 shots and maintained it until the end of the 24th shot, closing

with a high 10.4.