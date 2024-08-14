Manu Bhaker may skip New Delhi World Cup in October

New Delhi: Paris Olympic double medallist Manu Bhaker may skip October’s World Cup here as the ace pistol shooter has decided to take a three-month break, her coach Jaspal Rana said.

The 22-year-old Bhaker scripted Olympic history for India in Paris as she won a bronze each in the women’s 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event, in which she had paired with Sarabjot Singh.

After the feat, the ace pistol shooter, who returned from Paris in the wee hours on Tuesday, is set to take a three-month break from the sport.

“I am not sure whether she will be at the Shooting World Cup in October because

she is taking a three-month break.

“It’s a normal break, she has been training for a long time.” Rana told PTI Videos.

The shooting World Cup is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from October 13 to 18.

Rana, who played a pivotal role in Bhaker’s twin bronze medals after the agony of returning empty-handed from Tokyo Games three years back, said they will work to peak at the 2026 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games after her break.

Ace Indian pistol shooter Manu Bhaker has set her sights on winning multiple medals at the Olympics in the future following her historic feat at the Paris Games.