Manisha’s strike propels India into final against England

Hyderabad: India, capitalising on a precise third-quarter penalty-corner strike from Manisha Chauhan, edged past Italy 1-0 in a tense semifinal to set up a highly anticipated title clash with England in the FIH Women’s World Cup Qualifiers here on Friday.

Midfielder Manisha netted the decisive goal in the 40th minute after a fiercely contested first quarter, with both sides locked in a tight battle, relentlessly vying for possession.

India, having already secured a spot in the World Cup to be jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30 this year, began assertively with a couple of powerful circle entries, but Italy quickly responded, mounting aggressive attacks and creating several promising goal-scoring opportunities.

However, India seized the momentum in the second quarter, with the hosts exploiting sharp flank runs, attacking in numbers, and making key circle entries to assert control over the game.

In the 18th minute, India won the first penalty corner of the game but Navneet Kaur’s shot at goal was

stopped well by Italian goalkeeper Lucia Ines Caruso. In the 27th minute, the hosts were awarded another penalty corner as India played out an interesting variation.

The ball was played back to the injector, captain Salima Tete, but her shot

was stopped on the line by Italy’s last defender, denying them a goal. In the 29th minute, India had another opportunity to score through a penalty corner but Navneet’s shot went off target.

In the early minutes of the second half, Italy launched a strong attack on goal as Emilia Munitis was through on goal but India’s goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam came out and made a crucial save.

In the 40th minute, India were awarded yet another penalty corner and this time they successfully converted it to break the deadlock.

Manisha delivered a powerful dragflick down the middle that pierced through the Italian defence and found the net. India earned two early penalty corners in the final quarter in a bid to extend their lead, but Italy held firm with resolute defending.

Italy gave it their all in the final minutes of the match and won a crucial penalty corner in the 59th minute but India managed to deny their opposition the equaliser and emerged victorious.

Earlier, England defeated Scotland 2-0 in the other semifinal at the GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground. Lottie Bingham (25’) and Drcy Bourne (29’) scored the goals to book England’s spot in the final.