Manish, Siddharth enter pre-QF of Mandya Open

Mandya: Indians Manish Ganesh and Siddharth Vishwakarma registered easy wins to enter the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the ITF Mandya Open here Tuesday.

Ganesh breezed past Neeraj Yashpaul 6-1, 6-1, while Vishwakarma overcame Adil Kalyanpur 6-3, 6-1 to reach the round of 16.

However, local man SD Prajwal Dev, who was recently added to the Indian

Davis Cup team to face Pakistan, suffered a disappointment in the men’s doubles round of 16.

Prajwal and his partner Nitin Kumar Sinha, seeded second in the event, were leading 5-4 against Indo-Koren pair of Woobin Shin and Karan Singh in the first set. But Sinha had to withdraw from the match after developing stomach cramps.

The eight seeded Prajwal will meet Korea’s Yunseok Jang in the singles first round match on Wednesday.

Results Singles (Round of 32): Siddharth Vishwakarma beat Adil Kalyanpur 6-3, 6-1; Manish Ganesh beat Neeraj Yashpaul 6-1, 6-1.