Manika becomes first Indian TT player to reach Olympics pre-quarterfinals

Paris: Manika Batra made history by becoming the first Indian table tennis player to reach the singles pre-quarterfinals at the Olympic Games with a fluent 4-0 win over world number 18 and home favourite Prithika Pavade here on Monday.

The 29-year-old Manika dominated from start to finish for a 11-9 11-6 11-9 11-7 win over Prithika, who has Indian roots.

It turned out to be one of the most memorable matches for an Indian table tennis player in Olympics history. Manika had reached the round of 32 at the Tokyo Olympics and she bettered that performance on Monday.

“I am happy that I beat a French player in Paris. I defeated a higher-ranked player. I did not think of creating history and making the pre-quarters, there are more rounds, I will take it match by match and give my best as I always do,” Manika told PTI after her match.

Manika’s ploy to attack Prithika’s backhand proved very effective but that was not the strategy she had devised before the match.

“I had planned to play to her forehand as discussed with my coach but I was getting the points on her backhand, so I did not change the tactics. I did play a few shot on her forehand too, I did not want her to think that I am playing only on her backhand.

“It was a tough match. Staying relaxed helps me both on and off the court. I do breathing exercises that help me during the match.I will give my best whoever I play against in the next round,” she said.

Prithika’s parents are originally from Puducherry but the family shifted to France in 2003. She was born in a Paris suburb a year later.

The 19-year-old Prithika had competed in the Tokyo Olympics, making a first-round exit.