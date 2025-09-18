Mandhana’s blitz sees India level series vs Aus

Mullanpur: Smriti Mandhana smashed the second-fastest ODI century by an Indian woman as the hosts handed Australia their heaviest defeat — a 102-run thrashing — in the second ODI to level the three-match series 1-1 here on Wednesday.

Mandhana’s onslaught of 117 off only 91 balls with 14 fours and four sixes in the first half powered India to their highest-ever total of 292, and despite plenty of dropped catches, the hosts recorded a huge win by bowling Australia out for 190 in 40.5 overs.

Australia’s chase never found a momentum as India’s sharp bowling and fielding kept them on a tight leash in the first 10 overs from which the visitors managed only 25/2, and it became an uphill task which they could not surmount despite their long batting line-up. India produced a collective bowling effort after setting a target of 293, with Kranti Goud getting figures of

9.5-1-28-3. agencies