Mandhana rises to 3rd spot in women’s ODI batting rankings

Dubai: India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana jumped two places to move to the third spot on the ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings released here on Tuesday.

The India left-handed opener struck a match-winning 117, her maiden century at home, to lead India’s 143-run win over South Africa in a three-match series.

Mandhana, who has 715 points is behind Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu, who lost her number one ranking to England’s Natalie Sciver-Brunt. The English all-rounder regained her number one spot by scoring a superb 124 not out against Pakistan last month.

Senior India all-rounder Deepti Sharma climbed up three spots to 20th, while Pooja Vastrakar was up by three places to 38th.

Vastarkar was the big mover up the ODI charts for all-rounders, with the 24-year-old gaining four places to improve to 18th.

South Africa veteran Marizanne Kapp remains the No.1 ranked ODI all-rounder.

In the ODI bowling list, Deepti gained one place to move to fourth after tidy figures of 2/10 in the series opener. England spinner Sophie Ecclestone maintained a healthy lead at the top of the rankings for ODI bowlers.