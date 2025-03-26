Mandhana, Deepti stay 3rd in ICC rankings

Dubai: India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma held on to their third positions respectively in the latest ICC Women’s T20I batter and bowlers’ rankings issued here on Tuesday.

Besides Mandhana, no other Indian is in the top-10 with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur placed 11th position, Jemimah Rodrigues ranked 15th and Shafali Verma a rung below.

The batters’ list is led by Australia’s Beth Mooney, followed by teammate Tahlia McGrath. Mooney increased her lead at the top following scores of 75 not out and 70 against New Zealand. Phoebe Litchfield gained three places to move to 22nd overall.

Deepti continued to occupy her third spot among

bowlers behind England’s Sophie Ecclestone and Sadia Iqbal of Pakistan. Australia’s Annabel Sutherland reached a new career-high rating on

the latest T20I bowling rankings.