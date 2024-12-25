Mandhana closes in on top spot in ODIs and T20Is

Dubai: Swashbuckling Indian batter Smriti Mandhana closed in on the top spot while

occupying the second slot in both the ICC T20I and ODI batting rankings released on Tuesday.

While Mandhana moved a spot in the T20I rankings, the Indian vice-captain retained her second place

in the ODI charts, following impressive performances against the West Indies in both the formats.

The left-hander’s ODI rating of 739 is only bettered by Laura Wolvaardt’s 773, and her T20I rating of

753 is narrowly shaved by Beth Mooney’s 757.

Mandhana made 62 (41b) and 77 (47b) in the two T20Is for the week

to move up to No.2, completing a trifecta of half-centuries against Hayley Matthews’ team in as many

matches.