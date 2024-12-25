Mandhana closes in on top spot in ODIs and T20Is
Dubai: Swashbuckling Indian batter Smriti Mandhana closed in on the top spot while
occupying the second slot in both the ICC T20I and ODI batting rankings released on Tuesday.
While Mandhana moved a spot in the T20I rankings, the Indian vice-captain retained her second place
in the ODI charts, following impressive performances against the West Indies in both the formats.
The left-hander’s ODI rating of 739 is only bettered by Laura Wolvaardt’s 773, and her T20I rating of
753 is narrowly shaved by Beth Mooney’s 757.
Mandhana made 62 (41b) and 77 (47b) in the two T20Is for the week
to move up to No.2, completing a trifecta of half-centuries against Hayley Matthews’ team in as many
matches.
