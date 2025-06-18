Mandhana back at top spot in ODI rankings

Dubai: India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday moved up to the top spot in ICC ODI batting rankings for the first time since 2019 after South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt lost 19 rating points in the latest update.

Mandhana has a total of 727 rating points followed by England captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt at 719. Wolvaardt is now third with 719 points.

The next two Indian batters in the list after Mandhana are Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who are placed 14th and 15th, respectively.

India and England are set to face off in five T20Is and three ODIs later this month.

While Mandhana has sat inside the top 10 on the list for ODI batters in recent times, the left-hander hasn’t held

the first position since the

start of 2019 as a drought of more than six years comes to an end.