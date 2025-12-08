Mandhana back at nets after calling off the wedding

new delhi: A day after announcing the cancellation of her wedding to composer Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana, the vice captain of India, went back to the training pitch. At what looked to be a private facility, Smriti was spotted batting while wearing a training jersey, padded up, and facing throwdowns.

Shravan Mandhana, her brother, posted a picture of the famous cricket player on Instagram with heart-shaped emoticons. Social media users praised Smriti’s commitment to returning to the field during a trying moment when the photo swiftly gained popularity.

Mandhana stated: “I need to clarify that the wedding is canceled,” in an Instagram post on December 7. She emphasized her continued dedication to cricket and asked for privacy for both families, saying that playing for India continues to be her top focus.

Smriti will make her competitive comeback on December 21–30 in a five-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka. The games will take place in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram.