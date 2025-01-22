Mandhana 2nd in women’s ICC rankings

Dubai: India opener Smriti Mandhana inched closer to the top position, climbing to the second spot in the latest ICC women’s ODI batting rankings following a stellar series against Ireland.

Mandhana, the only Indian in the top 10, had blasted 135 in the third ODI, besides scoring 41 and 73 in the opening and second game. The 28-year-old currently has 738 points to her name, while South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt (773 points) is at the top, followed by Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu (733) in the third place.

Jemimah Rodrigues , in good form too, jumped two places to the 17th spot, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the Ireland series, is

at the 15th spot.