Mandaviya kicks off King’s Baton Relay for 2026 CWG

new delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, today unveiled the King’s Baton for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) at DLF Avenue, Saket. The event was graced by the presence of Her Excellency Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, and PT Usha, president, Commonwealth Games Association of India.

The ceremony also saw the presence of various Olympic and CWG medallists including Yogeshwar Dutt, Achanta Sharath Kamal, and Gagan Narang, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and the Commonwealth Games Federation and Sports

Authority of India.