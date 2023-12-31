Manchester City end historic year on high and just behind EPL leaders

Manchester: After the greatest year in Manchester City’s history, Pep Guardiola’s players look hungry for another. Defending champion City ended a trophy-laden 2023 with a 2-0 win against Sheffield United in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Manchester United looks lost after another defeat. United’s 14th loss in all competitions came at Nottingham Forest by 2-1.

City moved up to third, just two points behind leader Liverpool. That’s not bad considering Guardiola’s team has struggled to hit the heights of last season’s treble-winning campaign and has been without the talismanic Kevin De Bruyne since August.

The Belgium international is on his way back from a hamstring injury and City is finding form after a recent run of just one win in six league games.

“We’re not top of the league, Liverpool are better,” Guardiola said. “We’ve had injuries and some problems. Our level is really good I would say and we are there.”

City added the Club World Cup last week to the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and European Super Cup trophies it won over the past 12 months, and all were on display ahead of kickoff at Etihad Stadium, where it hasn’t lost all year. “When you’re walking out and you see five trophies, it hits home to you who you are playing against and what they’ve achieved,” Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said.

Goals from Rodri and Julian Alvarez helped City secure back-to-back wins since returning from the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia. De Bruyne was an unused substitute, while Erling Haaland was still absent with a foot injury that has kept him out since the start of the month.

The return of both of those players should only strengthen Guardiola’s attempt to make history by winning an unprecedented fourth Premier League in a row. It is a wonder how Man United is seventh on the table and not lower.

Morgan Gibbs-White scored an 82nd-minute winner for Nottingham Forest to topple United for the first time since 1994. That consigned United to a ninth loss in 20 league games. Coming mere days after the comeback win against Aston Villa, the defeat underscored the lack of consistency by United and

the size of Erik ten Hag’s task to coax his players into form in the new year.