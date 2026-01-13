Man with the midas touch

new delhi: At a time when the younger Indian cricket players, who are supposed to be fitter, are facing problems, the rise of Virat Kohli as master batter has impressed one and all. In some ways, watching the maestro bat with authority, aggressiveness and aura on Sunday against New Zealand in Vadodara in the first ODI was proof Kohli remains a force to be reckoned with.

There are many facets to the batting of Kohli in ODIs. Yet, what stands out is how he has made aggression his template. For sure, Kohli is not waiting to get a feel of conditions and then start scoring big. “I have been watching him in the last five ODIs, against South Africa and now New Zealand, Kohli is dominating the bowlers,” well-known Delhi coach MP Singh told Millennium Post on Monday.

Singh, who had worked with the SAI and served at the National Stadium has seen many cricketers. He had also once helped MS Dhoni correct his bottom-hand grip. “It is clear, Kohli has made adjustments to his technique and is playing with freedom. At this rate, he can go on batting like this for a few more years,” he added.

Fitness has indeed been a trademark in Kohli stretching his career and playing free. There is assurance and least worry on injuries, which is due to the fact ‘King Kohli’ has worked hard on his body, where flexibility, speed and strength are important. “A few things come to my mind when asked about Kohli and fitness. The first is his commitment to fitness which started in 2012. It is still going strong. I have seen this,” said Ramji Srinivasan, a strength and conditioning expert based in Chennai, who has worked with the Indian national team in the past. Ramji feels the youngsters can learn a lot from Kohli.

“For me, Kohli is a firebrand player with exceptional talent which is obvious to the world. They can see it. An amazing side is also his hand-eye coordination. It is exceptional as was demonstrated during a car drive for the MJ show . It was an absolute ripper of a drive,” said Ramji.

For a few cricketers who have played alongside Kohli, his new avatar as a hungry batter is a delight. Everything is being discussed, how Kohli has reinvented himself and he goes on to deliver. Missing a century on Sunday was unfortunate, though. “I can see what changes he has made in his batting and looks strong,” said Ajinkya Rahane, a cerebral batter who has seen Kohli from close quarters and also been a stand-in captain. Rahane was on air in a cricket video show.

Last but not the least was the social media post from Mohd Kaif on X. “Virat Kohli is playing the ODIs like he is playing in the Delhi local league. Looks relaxed, jokes with teammates, always has a smile on his face. If he continues like this, remains motivated, he can keep playing for

India for the next 5-6 years,” wrote Kaif.

If there is a mantra for attaining highest standards in fitness and preserving his body, at 37, Kohli is the Alpha Male of Indian cricket.