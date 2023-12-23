Man Utd’s scoring woes continue with 2-0 loss against West Ham

London: Manchester United’s scoring woes continued in a 2-0 loss at West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday, with Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus netting second-half goals.

United has now failed to score in its last four games in all competitions that hasn’t happened since 1992 and in five of its last six matches.

Rasmus Hojlund, the club’s $82 million off-season signing, was hauled off in the 57th minute as his Premier League drought extended to 14

games.

What United would give to have a player in the scoring form of Bowen, who exchanged passes with Lucas Paqueta and bundled in a finish at the second attempt past goalkeeper Andre Onana to give West Ham the lead in the 72nd minute with his 11th goal in the league this season.

Kudus then pounced on a mistake by Kobbie Mainoo before being played through by Paqueta to drive home the second goal in the 78th. It was the Ghana international’s fourth goal in as many games.