Man Utd beat Nottingham 3-2 in Premier League

Manchester: Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday as Bruno Fernandes’ 76th-minute penalty completed a comeback after the visitors went down to

10 men.

United had its worst-ever start to a Premier League game as poor defending helped give Forest a 2-0 lead after less than four minutes.

Taiwo Awoniyi put Forest ahead on a counterattack after just 86 seconds, with Willy Boly quickly doubling the lead from a free kick.

It was the first time United trailed by two goals four minutes into a Premier League match, but Christian Eriksen pulled one back by converting a cross from Marcus Rashford in the 17th.