Man United’s Marcus Rashford out of few games with injury

Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of the first leg of Manchester United’s Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla with a muscle injury, the club said Wednesday. The England international, who has scored a career-best 28 goals this season, will be sidelined for a “few games” which places doubts over his availability for the FA Cup semifinal against Brighton on April 23.

Rashford was hurt late on in United’s 2-0 win against Everton on Saturday.

“Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in,” United

said.