Man United vs Arsenal headlines EPL start

London: Liverpool will begin their latest Premier League title defence at home to Bournemouth on August 15, while Manchester United will host Arsenal in the opening round of next season.

The Premier League released its fixture schedule for the 2025-26 season on Wednesday, giving teams and their fans a chance to start planning less than a month since the last campaign finished.

Liverpool will be bidding for a third league championship in six years, likely with Florian Wirtz in their squad, and will play the first match of the season in a Friday night start at Anfield against a Bournemouth team that finished in ninth place.

It’s quite a tough beginning for Arne Slot’s champions, with a trip to Newcastle in the second round followed by a home match against Arsenal — another team in the Champions League — a week later.

Arsenal, who finished second for a third straight year last season, head to Old Trafford for their first game.