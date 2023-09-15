Man United sign American goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce from OL Reign

Manchester: Manchester United’s women’s team signed American goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce on Thursday from OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The 26-year-old Tullis-Joyce previously played in Europe with French club Reims. United did not specify the length of the contract or value of her transfer.

“Today has been pure excitement for me. Manchester United is such a historic club, that has already done so much in the women’s game. I’m so honoured to get this opportunity,” she said.

England international Mary Earps is United’s current first choice goalkeeper.